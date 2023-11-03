Can the Patriots Take Down Commanders as Home Favorites?

In a matchup that might not have been on everyone’s radar at the beginning of the season, the New England Patriots find themselves as favorites at home against the Washington Commanders. It’s an interesting turn of events for both teams, given their respective struggles in the 2023 NFL season.

The big question on everyone’s mind is whether the Patriots should be favored in any NFL game this season, given their 2-6 record. It’s a valid question, but when you take a closer look, it becomes clear that the Commanders have their own set of issues to contend with.

One of the key factors influencing the odds in favor of the Patriots is the coaching matchup. On one side, you have Bill Belichick, a legendary coach with multiple Super Bowl victories to his name. On the other side, you have Ron Rivera, who, despite his experience, has raised eyebrows with some of his decisions and comments this season.

Ron Rivera’s comments about his team and its potential have been a source of amusement and confusion for many NFL fans. From proclaiming they have a franchise quarterback one week to admitting he should have played a player sooner the next, Rivera’s competence as a coach has come into question.

Looking at the teams’ records, Washington sits at 3-5, while New England is at 2-6. On the surface, it might seem strange for the Patriots to be favored, but Washington’s recent actions might explain it. The Commanders sent signals that they’re not fully committed to winning this season by making trade deals that weakened their defense.

This decision to trade key defensive players could play right into the hands of New England’s offense, which has been struggling. Mac Jones and the offense, led by Bill O’Brien, have a season that appears to be going up in smoke. With little to lose, it’s possible that the Patriots will take a more aggressive approach in this game, testing new strategies and opening up their playbook.

The Commanders, on the other hand, are in a situation where their head coach is coaching for his future. While he may not be out of football entirely next year, his role could change to that of a coordinator if the offense doesn’t perform well. This adds an extra layer of pressure and uncertainty for Washington.

Expectations for this game are different now than they might have been a few weeks ago. Both teams are struggling and essentially out of playoff contention. This could lead to a more open and high-scoring matchup than initially anticipated. The Commanders’ weakened defense and the Patriots’ desire to experiment might result in more points on the board than expected.

While the Patriots offense has been far from impressive this season, the circumstances surrounding this game may offer them an opportunity to shine. Washington’s struggles, coaching uncertainty, and defensive moves have created an intriguing dynamic. As both teams are effectively dead in the water this season, it’s time to throw caution to the wind and see what these quarterbacks can do.

In a game where many have doubted the Patriots’ offense, this could be the moment for them to prove their worth. With Washington’s defense weakened and both teams having little to lose, we might just witness an unexpectedly high-scoring affair when the Patriots host the Commanders.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.