Can Zach Edey Lead Purdue to a National Championship?

Purdue, now the number two team in the country, faced their first significant challenge of the season last night against Xavier, an NCAA tournament team from last season and a strong competitor from the Big East. The Musketeers entered the game at a disadvantage, missing their key player, Zach Freemantle, a setback particularly challenging against the towering presence of Purdue’s star.

The spotlight was on Zach Edey, Purdue’s reigning national player of the year. Edey, known as the “biggest man in all of college basketball,” lived up to his reputation, delivering an impressive performance with a 28-point, 11-rebound, and four-block double-double. His dominant play contributed significantly to Purdue’s comfortable 83-71 victory over Xavier. Despite the win, Purdue, as a 17.5-point home favorite, did not cover the spread.

Analyzing Purdue’s performance, it’s evident that their efficiency is a key strength. From the floor, they shot an impressive 51%, and from the three-point line, they were even more formidable at 46.7%. Their free-throw shooting was also noteworthy, with a high accuracy rate of 86%.

Looking forward, Purdue’s prospects are bright. Common criticisms, such as their tendency to exit early in the NCAA tournament, are being reconsidered in light of their current form. A significant factor in this reassessment is Zach Edey’s influence. His game style, often compared to Shaquille O’Neal’s during his time at LSU and later in the NBA, poses a unique challenge for opponents. Notably, Edey’s proficiency in free throws (going 10 of 11 last night) adds another layer of difficulty for teams attempting to counter Purdue’s strategy.

Despite their number two ranking and a 3-0 start, Purdue still has much to prove. Critics and fans alike are cautiously optimistic, waiting to see if they can maintain this level of play through the Big Ten season and into the NCAA tournament. There’s a sense of anticipation around whether Purdue can not only sustain their ranking but also make a deep March Madness run. The Boilermakers, having started the season in the top five, have shown they are a formidable team. However, the true test will come in their performance during the high-pressure environment of the NCAA tournament.

