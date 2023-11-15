Christian McCaffrey came up just short of history during the San Francisco 49ers’ blowout win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

McCaffrey, who entered the game having scored a touchdown in 17 consecutive games, was unable to find the end zone against the Jaguars despite San Francisco’s best effort. He would have set the record for most consecutive games with a touchdown (18).

It also marked the end of a streak for NFL bettors. And the 49ers star had a humorous message for his anytime touchdown supporters.

“I’m so sorry,” McCaffrey said of not scoring, per ESPN Bet. “I failed you. You trusted me and I failed you.”

McCaffrey was –250 to score a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 10, per BetMGM’s John Ewing, as oddsmakers did their best to make it less and less enticing for gamblers. McCaffrey had been listed at -320 to score in late September — yeah, the prop reached bonkers levels.

“Yeah, I suck,” McCaffrey told reporters with a smirk immediately after the game, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “Everyone else on the team scored except for me.”

McCaffrey and the 49ers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. And while Tampa Bay has allowed the sixth-fewest rushing touchdowns this season, it’s fair to believe oddsmakers won’t forget about McCaffrey’s streak regardless that it’s now in the past.