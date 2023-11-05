Colts’ Michael Pittman Could be a Secret DFS Weapon in Week 9

With Josh Downs dealing with an injury, the spotlight intensifies on Michael Pittman Jr. as a valuable asset in fantasy lineups. At a $7,300 price point on FanDuel and an even more attractive $6,600 on DraftKings, Pittman’s steady presence in the Indianapolis Colts’ passing game can’t be overstated. Coming off a game with eight catches on 12 targets, he’s a beacon of consistency, with three straight weeks scoring 14 or more half-PPR points.

Calvin Ridley: Evaluating Performance and Potential Impact

Underestimated Yet Over-Delivering

Despite the Carolina Panthers’ ranking as the sixth-best against the pass, it’s essential to look beyond the surface. Teams have run effectively against the Panthers, skewing their pass defense statistics. This presents an opportunity for Pittman, who has emerged as the go-to target in the Colts’ offense. His recent performance and target share make him a potentially undervalued pick in DFS and betting circles.

Is Michael Pittman Jr. the DFS Dark Horse?

With his status as a consistent PPR option and his reasonable salary on daily fantasy platforms, Pittman Jr. might just be the player who slips through the cracks in Week 9. As bettors and fantasy enthusiasts look to maximize their returns, Pittman’s role, especially if Josh Downs plays as a possible decoy due to his condition, becomes even more critical.

Betting on Pittman: A Strategic Choice

As the Colts potentially lean on Pittman even more this week, he represents a strategic bet for those looking to exploit inefficiencies in the DFS market. While other receivers like Davante Adams might attract more attention, Pittman’s potential for a high-volume day, especially against a Panthers defense that may not be as stout against the pass as it appears, offers an appealing betting angle.

Conclusion: Why Michael Pittman Jr. Is a Must-Start in DFS

In a week where more prominent names or skewed defensive rankings could overshadow Michael Pittman Jr.’s utility, savvy DFS players and bettors should take a closer look. The Indianapolis Colts receiver offers a combination of target volume, price efficiency, and matchup opportunity that positions him as a potentially lucrative choice for Week 9. Whether it’s in your DFS lineup or as part of a prop bet, Pittman’s potential for production makes him a compelling play for those looking to score big in fantasy football and betting.

