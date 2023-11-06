Duke, Kansas Early Favorites to Win CBB National Title

As the college basketball season kicks off, fans and bettors alike are eager to see which teams will emerge as contenders for the national championship. According to the latest betting odds at FanDuel, Kansas, and Duke are the early favorites to claim the title, with Purdue also in the mix.

Kansas Takes the Top Spot

Kansas enters the season as the favorite to win the national championship, and for good reason. The Jayhawks have been consistently strong in recent years and boast a talented roster. With a preseason number one ranking, they have the shortest odds alongside Duke to take home the title. The Jayhawks have the potential to make a deep tournament run, and their odds reflect that.

Duke’s Impressive Roster

While Kansas leads the odds, many believe that the best roster in college basketball resides with the Duke Blue Devils. Duke has a rare advantage this season by bringing back a high percentage of players from last year’s team, providing continuity and chemistry.

Duke’s starting backcourt is a force to be reckoned with, and the addition of a talented recruiting class adds depth and potential to their lineup.

Conclusion

As we embark on another exciting college basketball season, it’s essential to keep in mind that preseason results may not tell the whole story. While Kansas and Duke are the early favorites in the national championship odds, the season is long, and surprises are inevitable. College basketball fans and bettors should stay tuned for the real action as teams compete in regular-season games that will provide a more accurate picture of their championship potential and how the season will ultimately unfold.

