Eagles’ DeVonta Smith is an Unsuspecting Fantasy Option

The Philadelphia Eagles are not just soaring on the field; they’re also making waves in the world of sports betting. As the Eagles gear up for their high-stakes game against the Dallas Cowboys, all eyes are on DeVonta Smith. Coming off a strong performance last week, the question buzzing among bettors and fans alike is: Will Smith outshine his teammates and become the best investment for fantasy football lineups? Let’s dive into why Smith might just be the smart bet for this NFC East showdown.

DeVonta Smith’s Value on Fantasy Platforms

For those looking to place their bets on an Eagle who might not have the price tag of an AJ Brown but still promises significant upside, DeVonta Smith stands out. Priced at $7,000 on FanDuel and $7,100 on DraftKings, Smith presents an intriguing case. DraftKings’ higher price point hints at a belief in his potential for a high-volume game, especially intriguing for DFS players who could benefit from his performance.

Smith’s Big Play Potential Against the Cowboys

The Cowboys’ secondary, while aggressive, is known for taking risks for big plays, which can be a double-edged sword. Smith, with his ability to execute double moves effectively, could exploit this aggressiveness. The potential for a play-action bomb is ripe, and with the weather conditions in Philadelphia ideal for a passing game, there are no external factors to hinder a receiver’s performance.

Can DeVonta Smith Beat the Cowboys’ Secondary?

It’s the big question that bettors and fans are pondering. The Cowboys’ cornerbacks, including the likes of Trevon Diggs, are playmakers who often gamble for the interception. This aggressive style of play could be perfect for a receiver like Smith, who can use polished routes and sudden changes in direction to his advantage. A well-timed double move could see him leaving defenders in his wake â€” “he gone,” as the saying goes.

The Betting Implications

From a betting perspective, Smith’s potential for a big game against a risk-taking Cowboys secondary makes him an enticing option. His ability to turn a routine play into a scoring opportunity adds value to his already favorable pricing on fantasy platforms. For bettors looking for a solid play without the steep price tag of top-tier receivers, Smith represents an excellent balance of risk and reward.

The Verdict: Betting on Smith in the Eagles Offense

Given the Eagles’ propensity to take shots downfield and Smith’s recent form, it seems the stage is set for him to have a “nice game.” For those constructing their DFS lineups or looking at prop bets, Smith offers an appealing combination of talent, opportunity, and value. Whether you’re pivoting away from AJ Brown due to budget constraints or looking for a potential sleeper pick, Smith could be your man.

In conclusion, when the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Dallas Cowboys, the savvy bet could be on DeVonta Smith. His potential to exploit the Cowboys’ risk-taking defensive backs and the favorable playing conditions make him a standout choice for fantasy football managers and bettors alike. Keep an eye on number six â€” he might just be the difference-maker, both on the field and in your bet slips.

