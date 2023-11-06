In one of the most remarkable stories of the NFL season, Joshua Dobbs, freshly traded, not only took to the field for the Minnesota Vikings but also led them to a sensational win against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s a rarity in the NFL to witness a player get traded mid-week and, by the weekend, deliver a performance so stellar that it steers his new team to victory.

The Falcons, on the other hand, continue to underwhelm. With a roster brimming with talent, their performances have been nothing short of disappointing. The issue seems to lie within their play-calling, which came to a head with the puzzling decision to hand the ball to Jonnu Smith on a crucial one-yard line play while a talented Bijan Robinson looked on from the sidelines. This move by head coach Arthur Smith seemed to be a snub to fantasy football players everywhere.

As for fantasy implications, Dobbs is a must-add. In two-quarterback leagues or superflex formats, he’s a no-brainer acquisition, and even in standard single-quarterback leagues with 12 teams or more, he is worth a roster spot. Dobbs might be the next Ryan Fitzpatrick, albeit sans the catchy moniker.

Despite Dobbs being benched in favor of Clayton Tune in Arizona, his performance with the Vikings tells a different story. With his dual-threat capabilities, he brings a dynamic edge, although consistency may elude him. There will be weeks when Dobbs’s performances might dip, but with the current QB landscape where injuries and inconsistencies are rampant, he presents a viable fantasy option.

In the face of potential starts by less proven quarterbacks like Tommy DeVito and with stars QBs like Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Matthew Stafford on bye weeks, fantasy owners could do worse than banking on Dobbs. As the Vikings prepare to face the New Orleans Saints, the odds and Dobbs’s recent form suggest he could be a sleeper hit, especially in deeper leagues. Fantasy owners, take note: Joshua Dobbs might be the wild card you need as we head into the thick of the NFL season.

