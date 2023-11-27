Fantasy Sleeper Alert: Kenny Pickett Against the Cardinals

NFL fantasy football managers should watch Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this week. Pickett is poised for a potentially high-scoring matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, a team notorious for conceding significant points.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The Cardinals have been vulnerable defensively, ranking high in fantasy points allowed to both quarterbacks and running backs. This vulnerability suggests that Pickett could yield a rewarding fantasy output for those who roster him.

The Steelers have also seen an uptick in their ground game, with Najee Harris gaining momentum. This improvement in the run game could complement Pickett’s passing, leading to a balanced offensive attack against Arizona’s weak defense.

Despite Pickett’s potential in this matchup, fantasy managers should exercise caution. The young quarterback has displayed a relatively low ceiling in most games, making him a less reliable option in single-quarterback leagues beyond Week 13.

However, for Week 13, Pickett stands out as a promising streaming option, especially given the bye weeks of elite quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Josh Dobbs, and Justin Fields. This scarcity of available quarterbacks elevates Pickett’s value, placing him ahead of other streamers like Derek Carr, Gardner Minshew, and Baker Mayfield.

While Carr seemed like a viable choice, injuries to his receivers have dented his appeal. Similarly, despite being available, Minshew and Mayfield don’t offer the same upside as Pickett for this specific week. However, the risk lies in the possibility of the Steelers leaning heavily on their run game, which could limit Pickett’s scoring opportunities.

Kenny Pickett is a strong candidate for fantasy managers needing a quarterback in Week 13. His matchup against the Cardinals provides an excellent opportunity for high fantasy points. However, managers should consider this a short-term play, as Pickett’s overall season performance suggests limited potential in future matchups.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.