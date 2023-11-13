NESN Bets Fictional High School Football Playoffs: Who Wins These Matchups?
Coach Herman Boone and the T.C. Williams Titans earned our top spot
High school football playoffs are underway across Massachusetts and the greater New England area.
And with that in mind, NESN Bets is holding a vote to determine the best fictional high school football team seen in movies and TV shows. A total of eight teams — four from movies and four from television — are included within the NESN Bets bracket.
Check it out:
You can vote for your choice on X, formerly known as Twitter, on @NESN and @NESNBets. Vote now to determine the best fictional high school football team from movies and TV.