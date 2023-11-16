Houston Texans’ Rise in AFC South: Can They Outdo Jacksonville?

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans are poised for a triumphant finish in the AFC South, showcasing remarkable resilience and skill as the NFL season progresses. Fresh off a defining victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Texans have bolstered their record to an impressive 5-4. This win not only demonstrates their competitive edge but also marks a significant turning point in their season’s trajectory.

The Texans’ upcoming schedule appears promising, with six of their final eight games pitted against teams holding records of .500 or worse. This lighter schedule could be a golden opportunity for Houston to solidify their position in the division and make a strong push for the playoffs.

Currently trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars by just one game, the Texans have already proven their mettle by defeating them on the road earlier this season. This victory is not just a statistic; it’s a psychological advantage and a testament to the Texans’ ability to perform under pressure.

Adding to the excitement is the buzz around CJ Stroud, who has emerged as a clear MVP candidate. His performance has been nothing short of stellar, raising the bar for quarterbacks across the league. The looming question is whether Stroud can outshine Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in the race for the division title. With the Texans currently at +270 on FanDuel to clinch the AFC South, the stakes are high and the anticipation is palpable.

As the season progresses, the Texans, under the guidance of Stroud, have shown that they are not just contenders but serious threats for the division title. The next few weeks will be crucial, and if their current form is anything to go by, the Texans are well on their way to making a deep run this season.

