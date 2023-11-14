How to Watch ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Semifinals

The semifinals and final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup are set to go down, and there’s plenty at stake. SportsGrid fills you in on how to watch.

After a long grind, which included 45 ODI matches, India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand are the final four teams remaining.

These four teams will compete in two separate semifinal matches. Top-seeded India will battle fourth-seeded New Zealand, while second-seeded South Africa will take on third-seeded Australia.

SportsGrid highlights how to watch these remaining matchups below.

How to Watch India vs. New Zealand

When: Wednesday, November 15

Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

Where: ESPN+

How to Watch South Africa vs. Australia

When: Thursday, November 16

Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

Where: ESPN+

How to Watch ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final

When: Sunday, November 19

Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

Where: ESPN+

