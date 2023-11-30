How Will Strength of Schedule Affect the Jaguars, Bills and Ravens?

As we approach December in the NFL, the strength of schedule becomes a crucial factor, especially in the AFC. It’s not just about the overall strength of a team’s opponents but also how they match up in specific areas like quarterback play, running back performance, and pass rushes.

One team currently on the outside looking in is the Buffalo Bills. Despite being the 10th seed in the AFC, they face the third most difficult schedule moving forward. This presents a significant challenge for the Bills, particularly since most teams above them, except for the Baltimore Ravens, have easier schedules. The Ravens, currently the top seed in the AFC at 9-3, face the toughest schedule of any team in the NFL for the remainder of the season. This challenging road ahead could jeopardize their top spot, potentially opening the door for the Kansas City Chiefs to claim the number one seed, which would be crucial for securing rest and health for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been a surprise package this season. They have the third easiest schedule moving forward. This could be a golden opportunity for the Jaguars to continue their winning momentum in the latter part of the season.

There’s also a sense of what could have been for the Bills. If Josh Allen had been allowed to play with the same freedom he has shown in the last two weeks throughout the entire season, perhaps Buffalo wouldn’t be in their current 6-6 predicament. Their cautious approach earlier in the year might have cost them valuable wins.

As the season progresses, the impact of the strength of schedule will become increasingly evident. Teams like the Bills and Ravens have uphill battles due to their challenging schedules, while the Jaguars could benefit from comparatively easier paths. This dynamic will be crucial in determining playoff positions and could lead to some surprising twists in the AFC race.

