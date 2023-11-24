Iowa Hawkeyes-Nebraska Cornhuskers Set College Football Record

While college football often sees game totals much chunkier than in the NFL, reaching as high as 70 points, one Big Ten program has been going in the other direction.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have just set the record for the lowest total in college football history ahead of their Black Friday matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Just over three touchdowns are expected, with a total of 24.5.

This is not new territory for Iowa, as they have been involved in six of the eight lowest totals ever.

24.5 – Iowa-Nebraska – 2023

27.5 – Iowa-Rutgers – 2023

30.5 – Iowa-Northwestern – 2023

30.5 – Iowa-Minnesota – 2023

30.5 – Navy-East Carolina – 2023

31.5 -Air Force-Army – 2023

31.5 – Iowa-Minnesota – 2022

31.5 – Iowa-Kentucky – 2022

In today’s game, Iowa’s team total has reached as low as 10.5 points, while the Cornhuskers’ low came at 13.5 points.

Despite the historically low scoring expectations, Iowa is making it work. They come into today on a three-game win streak, with a 9-2 mark to top the Big Ten West. The 17th-ranked Hawkeyes rank third in the nation, giving up just 12.4 points per game on the season.

