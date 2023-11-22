Is Shaka Smart Underrated? A Deep Dive into Marquette’s Coach

In the realm of college basketball, the conversation around Marquette‘s head coach, Shaka Smart, is growing. Is he underrated? That’s the question stirring debate among fans and analysts alike.

Defining the prowess of a coach can be complex, mainly because the judgment often hinges on March performanceâ€”when the NCAA tournament casts its spotlight on the year’s work. While Shaka Smart has experienced limited success in March, with only one significant run to the second weekend of the tournament during his tenure at VCU in 2011, there’s more to his story.

Success in March is the yardstick by which many measure coaching greatness, and admittedly, Smart’s record here is slender. But coaching should be appraised by more than just a single month’s achievements. Smart took VCU to an unexpected Final Four appearance, a feat that can neither be understated nor overlooked.

Since joining Marquette, Smart has been a catalyst for transformation. Before his arrival, the team was floundering, but with his leadership, Marquette has rediscovered its verve. Smart hasn’t just brought energy back to the programâ€”he’s steered them onto a trajectory that speaks of greater ambitions.

In essence, to call Shaka Smart underrated acknowledges the broader scope of his impact. He has rejuvenated Marquette, crafting a team that plays with zest and an evident hunger for victory. While the ultimate accolades in college hoops often come from March glory, coaches like Smart remind us that the journey there is equally telling of their caliber. As Marquette continues ascending under his guidance, the college basketball world watches with keen interest to see if this season will be where Smart’s March narrative takes a celebrated turn.

