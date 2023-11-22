Jets vs. Dolphins Black Friday Showdown: Tim Boyle Under Scrutiny

As Black Friday dawns, the NFL gears up for a unique showdown between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, marking the first game ever to grace the day traditionally known for shopping rather than sports. The Jets are making a notable change at quarterback, handing the reins to Tim Boyle.

With the Dolphins favored by 9.5 points and an over/under set at 41, the attention turns to Boyle’s ability to steer the Jets’ offense against a formidable Dolphins defense. Skepticism runs high regarding Boyle’s prospects, as the Jets have historically struggled to rack up points with him at quarterback. This uncertainty casts a shadow over the Jets’ ability to keep pace with the Dolphins’ scoring potential.

Even with some of the Dolphins’ key playmakers nursing injuries, the consensus is that their high-octane offense won’t miss a beat. Despite being limited in practice, the belief is unwavering that Tyreek Hill will take the field. His presence alone could tilt the field in the Dolphins’ favor, potentially leading them to cover the spread with a double-digit victory margin.

Backing Boyle in this matchup is considered risky, with critics arguing his place in the NFL is questionable at best. The sentiment is clear: the Jets could have explored other options at quarterback, implying that Boyle’s connection to Aaron Rodgers during his time in Green Bay might be the primary reason for his current NFL tenure.

As kickoff approaches, the pressure mounts on the Jets to prove the doubters wrong and on Boyle to justify his starting spot. Meanwhile, led by their dynamic offense, the Dolphins look to capitalize on the Jets’ uncertainty at quarterback and push for a win that solidifies their standing in the highly competitive AFC East.

