Josh Hader Odds: Where Red Sox Stand In MLB Next-Team Market

Hader is consider the top closer on the open market

The biggest goal for the Boston Red Sox this offseason should be to improve the team’s starting pitching. But if that proves to be difficult, the next item on the check list should be to improve the staff as a whole, including the bullpen.

Josh Hader, who is widely considered the top closer on the market, would go a long way in doing that even with the fact Boston’s bullpen impressed in 2023.

The 29-year-old left-hander, who spent the 2023 campaign with the Padres, was extended a qualifying offer by San Diego but rejected it last week in pursuit of a multi-year contract this offseason.

Could the Boston Red Sox try to make a run at the powerful lefty reliever? Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Red Sox tied for the fifth-best odds to sign the five-time MLB All-Star, who tallied a 1.28 ERA in 61 games last season.

Boston was 10-1 and well behind the favored Texas Rangers (+290) as of Thursday.

Here is a full list of Hader’s next-team odds:

Texas Randers +290

Philadelphia Phillies +600

Los Angeles Dodgers +750

Los Angeles Angels +800

New York Yankees +900

San Diego Padres +1000

New York Mets +1000

Boston Red Sox +1000

Baltimore Orioles +1000

Atlanta Braves +1100

Field +1200

Houston Astros +1200

Tampa Bay Rays +1500

Chicago Cubs +1500

The three-time National League Reliever of the Year surely won’t come cheap. In the MLB Trade Rumors Top 50 Free Agent list, it was projected Hader could command a six-year deal worth $110 million. It would be the largest free-agent contract ever signed by a reliever, per MLB.com.

The World Series champion Rangers have been heavily linked to Hader while the Phillies, as portrayed by the betting odds, also are viewed as a top candidate.

Philadelphia on Sunday reportedly opened up the check book for starting pitcher Aaron Nola, though, which might cause some to question their pursuit of Hader.