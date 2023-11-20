Knicks vs. Timberwolves: +816 Same Game Parlay

The Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) host the New York Knicks (8-5) tonight in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Minnesota enters the contest as a 3.0-point favorite.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay for your viewing pleasure, anchored by New York’s star point guard.

Let’s get started!

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Jalen Brunson OVER 23.5 Points (-104)

Brunson is averaging a career-high 24.2 points in 13 games this season

Brunson has scored at least 24 points in five of his past six games, including four straight – I’ll keep riding the hot streak

Leg 2: Anthony Edwards 3+ Made Threes (-115)

Edwards is shooting a career-best 38.8% from downtown this season

Edwards has knocked down at least three triples five times this season, including two of his past three games

Edwards has attempted at least eight three-pointers in five of his past seven games – good volume

New York is allowing the sixth most threes per game to shooting guards this season (3.73)

Leg 3: UNDER 213.0

New York and Minnesota rank first and fifth, respectively, in points allowed this season – making for a lower-scoring, defensive battle

Both teams rank in the bottom half of the league in points per game (NYK 22nd, MIN 16th)

The under has hit in 61.5% of New York’s games this season

Total Value = +816

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.