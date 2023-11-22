Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Should Have Happy Thanksgiving vs. Packers

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face off against the Green Bay Packers in what’s set to be a riveting NFL Thanksgiving encounter, all eyes are on the prop bet for Jahmyr Gibbs‘ longest rush attempt, which is set at 13.5 yards. Given Gibbs’ recent form, there’s a strong case for betting the over.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Despite the Packers’ reputation for having a run-stuffing defense, Gibbs has been consistently breaking the mold. He’s surpassed the 13.5-yard mark in his longest rush attempt in four consecutive games and in six out of the eight games he’s played this season. Moreover, whenever Gibbs has had at least nine rushing attempts in a game, he’s managed a burst of at least fourteen yards.

With the Lions likely to lean on their running game, both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs should see plenty of action. The Packers have shown vulnerability against explosive runs, allowing running backs to exceed a longest rushing attempt of 14-plus yards in nine out of their last seven games.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Gibbs stands out as the more explosive back in the Lions’ backfield, and there’s a palpable sense of anticipation for his performance in his first Thanksgiving game. The Lions’ offensive scheming is expected to feature well-crafted plays tailored to Gibbs’ strengths, which could catch the Packers off guard and help him surge past the 13.5-yard mark.

Betting on Gibbs to make a significant impact with a standout run could be a savvy move for those looking to capitalize on the prop bets this Thanksgiving. His explosive potential makes him a prime candidate not only to meet but exceed expectations in the high-stakes holiday matchup.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.