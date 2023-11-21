In the dynamic world of the NFL, Matt Canada is now facing critical scrutiny after his showing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His journey through the college football ranks, with stints at LSU, Pitt, and Maryland, each lasting only a year, made him a one-hit wonder in that arena. But the transition to the NFL, particularly with the Steelers, brought new challenges.

Canada’s strategies are under the microscope, especially in light of the performance of the Steelers’ first-round quarterback pick, Kenny Pickett. The young quarterback has thrown for only 106 yards recently and has had four straight games with under 150 yards passing. This statistic is not just disappointing; it’s alarmingly underwhelming for a team of Pittsburgh’s caliber.

Such performance figures in the NFL are considered lackluster, to say the least. These results are unexceptional for an offensive coordinator of Canada’s background and experience. The Steelers’ offense, under his guidance, seems to lack the dynamism and effectiveness required at the professional level.

This situation raises questions about Canada’s future in the pros. As our Joe Lisi put it, “He deserved to be chopped,” which suggests a growing sentiment that Canada’s role with the team did not move the needle. The Steelers, known for their robust and effective offense historically, are now grappling with a phase that could be described as ‘gutless and pathetic’ â€“ a far cry from their esteemed legacy.

Matt Canada’s journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers has to be considered a failure. His inability to adapt and elevate the team’s offensive play sealed his fate and potentially his career trajectory in the NFL.

