Men’s College Basketball Wooden Award Betting Trends: Big Man Battle

As the college basketball season starts to pick up steam, the race for the prestigious Wooden Award is intensifying. BetMGM Sportsbook’s latest insights reveal intriguing betting trends and predictions about potential winners. Let’s delve into the details, focusing on key players, betting odds, ticket percentages, handle percentages, and the biggest liabilities.

Top Contenders by Ticket Percentage

The highest ticket percentage belongs to Hunter Dickinson (+550), who leads with an impressive 25.5%. The Kansas Jayhawks center’s strong start on the court has clearly caught the attention of bettors, making him a popular play. Following him is Purdue‘s Zach Edey (+210), with 19.1% of bets made. The odds-on favorite is a dominant player who made significant waves by winning the award with the Boilermakers last season. Duke‘s Kyle Filipowski (+550) rounds out the top three with 10.6%, showcasing his impact as a standout player in the league following a successful rookie campaign last year.

Highest Ticket%

Hunter Dickinson 25.5%

Zach Edey 19.1%

Kyle Filipowski 10.6%

Leading the Way in Handle Percentage

When it comes to handle percentage, Edey takes the top spot with a substantial 35.4%, indicating a high level of confidence among bettors in his potential to win the award. Dickinson follows with 17.6%, reinforcing his strong position in the betting market. Filipowski also remains a notable contender, holding 16.8% of dollars wagered.

Highest Handle%

Zach Edey 35.4%

Hunter Dickinson 17.6%

Kyle Filipowski 16.8%

Biggest Liabilities in the Wooden Award Race

The biggest liabilities in the Wooden Award betting futures are noteworthy. Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves (+20000), Hunter Dickinson, and Joel Soriano (+6000) out of St. John’s are the names that stand out in this category. These players are viewed as high-risk, high-reward bets by the sportsbook, which could lead to significant payouts.

Biggest Liabilities

Antonio Reeves

Hunter Dickinson

Joel Soriano

As the college basketball season progresses, the race for the Wooden Award will continue to evolve. BetMGM Sportsbook’s insights into ticket and handle percentages provide a valuable snapshot of current betting trends. While Hunter Dickinson and Zach Edey lead in different categories, players like Antonio Reeves and Joel Soriano as the biggest liabilities add an intriguing dynamic to the award predictions. Bettors and basketball fans alike will be keenly watching as these talented athletes vie for one of the sport’s most coveted accolades.