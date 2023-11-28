Micah Parsons Not Only Cowboys Star Contending For NFL Award

DaRon Bland has been slashed on the Defensive Player of the Year board

Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons entered the 2023 NFL season as the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. But Parsons since has seen one of his Dallas teammates rise up the betting board, and now record-setting cornerback DaRon Bland serves as competition for Parsons.

Bland set the league record for most pick-sixes in a single season with his touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day. It marked Bland’s fifth score of the season, surpassing a handful of the league’s most impactful tight ends and receivers.

That pick, especially given it occurred on national television, caused bettors to place wagers on Bland and oddsmakers to further slash his prices.

The sophomore coverman went from representing 0.3% of the handle before Week 12 to 2.5% at BetMGM as of Tuesday morning. It caused the book to slash Bland from 80-1 to 14-1 (!) in a matter of one week. He now represents 1.9% of DPOY tickets. BetMGM had Bland for 0.0% of tickets and handle as of Nov. 14.

BetMGM isn’t alone either. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Bland 16-1 while DraftKings Sportsbook has him 11-1. At both books, Bland trails only Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, Parsons and Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt.

The Cowboys defense ranks third in the league in interceptions with 17 turnovers forced in 11 games.