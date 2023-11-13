Michigan Wolverines: Top 3 Takeaways from Week 11

The Michigan Wolverines finally put all of the drama of the sign-stealing scandal behind them as they took on Penn State in Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Michigan had to play without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Here are the main takeaways from Michigan’s 24-15 win over Penn State.

Michigan is angry about Harbaugh being raked over the coals amid the Connor Stallions sign-stealing operation. Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season while the team was in the air on their way to State College. It was Michigan against the world, and the Wolverines played angrily as they bludgeoned Penn State into submission.

Michigan was so physical against Penn State they did not need to throw much. J.J. McCarthy threw the ball eight times and attempted zero passes in the second half. The Wolverines ran the ball 44 times (46 including two kneel-downs) for 229 yards and three touchdowns between Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and McCarthy. They bullied Penn State, a very physical defense, into submission and a 24-15 win that was not even that close.

The debate will rage on until Michigan takes on Ohio State, but Michigan has looked like the No. 1 team in the country all season, even though their schedule has been soft. Winning in Happy Valley is not easy. Dominating a good Penn State team on the road with a suspended head coach is downright impressive.