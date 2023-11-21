NBA In-Season Tournament: Cavaliers vs. Sixers SGP

by

42 Minutes Ago

The NBA‘s In-Season Tournament resumes tonight, and we’re focusing on the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3).

The 76ers enter the contest as 7.5-point favorites.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining tilt, anchored by Philadelphia’s breakout star.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Tyrese Maxey to Score 25+ Points (-105)

  • Maxey is averaging a career-high 26.8 PPG in 13 games this season
  • Maxey has scored at least 25 points in five of his past seven games
  • Cleveland is allowing the most points to point guards this season

Leg 2: Darius Garland to Score 25+ Points (-125)

  • Garland will continue to see an increase in usage with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) ruled out for a third straight game
  • Garland has scored at least 25 points in two straight games

Leg 3: De’Anthony Melton 3+ Made Threes (-115)

  • Melton is shooting a career-best 44.1% from three this season
  • Melton has knocked down at least three triples in four straight games
  • Melton is 16-for-25 (64%) from downtown over his past four games

Total Value = +532

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

