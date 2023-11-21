NBA In-Season Tournament: Cavaliers vs. Sixers SGP

The NBA‘s In-Season Tournament resumes tonight, and we’re focusing on the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3).

The 76ers enter the contest as 7.5-point favorites.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining tilt, anchored by Philadelphia’s breakout star.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Tyrese Maxey to Score 25+ Points (-105)

Maxey is averaging a career-high 26.8 PPG in 13 games this season

Maxey has scored at least 25 points in five of his past seven games

Cleveland is allowing the most points to point guards this season

Leg 2: Darius Garland to Score 25+ Points (-125)

Garland will continue to see an increase in usage with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) ruled out for a third straight game

(hamstring) ruled out for a third straight game Garland has scored at least 25 points in two straight games

Leg 3: De’Anthony Melton 3+ Made Threes (-115)

Melton is shooting a career-best 44.1% from three this season

Melton has knocked down at least three triples in four straight games

Melton is 16-for-25 (64%) from downtown over his past four games

Total Value = +532

