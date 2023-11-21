NBA In-Season Tournament: Cavaliers vs. Sixers SGP
The NBA‘s In-Season Tournament resumes tonight, and we’re focusing on the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3).
The 76ers enter the contest as 7.5-point favorites.
Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining tilt, anchored by Philadelphia’s breakout star.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Tyrese Maxey to Score 25+ Points (-105)
- Maxey is averaging a career-high 26.8 PPG in 13 games this season
- Maxey has scored at least 25 points in five of his past seven games
- Cleveland is allowing the most points to point guards this season
Leg 2: Darius Garland to Score 25+ Points (-125)
- Garland will continue to see an increase in usage with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) ruled out for a third straight game
- Garland has scored at least 25 points in two straight games
Leg 3: De’Anthony Melton 3+ Made Threes (-115)
- Melton is shooting a career-best 44.1% from three this season
- Melton has knocked down at least three triples in four straight games
- Melton is 16-for-25 (64%) from downtown over his past four games
Total Value = +532
