NFC Playoff Race: Eagles and Packers Face Easier Schedules

In the NFC, the path to the playoffs is shaping up to be a challenging one, especially for certain NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys, for instance, are facing the second most difficult schedule in the NFC as the season winds down. Their immediate focus is on defeating the Seattle Seahawks, a crucial step before they head into a pivotal clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys are hoping for an Eagles loss against the San Francisco 49ers, which would open up an opportunity for them to vie for the number one overall seed and the division crown.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Meanwhile, teams in the NFC South, including the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are looking at relatively easier paths ahead. All three teams, with the last three easiest schedules in the NFC, are closely packed in their division, making the NFC South title race wide open.

The Philadelphia Eagles, holding the best record in the NFC, have the fifth easiest schedule moving forward, placing them in a favorable position to maintain their lead. However, teams like the Minnesota Vikings, currently out of the playoff picture, might face challenges. They could be overtaken by the Green Bay Packers, benefiting from the fourth easiest schedule for the rest of the season. The Packers are eyeing a wildcard spot, with the Detroit Lions likely securing the division title.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

League-wide, the strength of schedule is a vital factor in predicting outcomes like division winners, playoff contenders, and even Super Bowl victors. It’s not just about looking forward but also understanding the challenges teams have already faced. This analysis helps gauge the teams’ potential performance as they head into the crucial final weeks of the season.

In terms of betting, this information is invaluable. It allows for informed decisions based on the upcoming schedules and past performances of teams. As we approach the playoffs, the ease or difficulty of a team’s remaining games could be the deciding factor in their postseason fate, making every matchup and every point spread all the more significant in the NFC’s playoff picture.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.