NFL Odds: Raiders Represent Foolproof Underdog Betting Trend

We made it though eight weeks without getting skunked, but Week 9 represented the first time all season we failed to successfully identify an NFL underdog to pull off an upset.

Let’s bounce back, huh?

It’s been a weird few weeks on the NFL schedule, with Super Bowl contenders dropping left and right while the majority of favorites won last weekend. Things are bound to even out, however, as we’ve got a number of even matchups in Week 10.

Here are some (slight) underdogs we believe can win outright, with prices courtesy of the NESNBets.com live odds page.

(+1) Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

You never, ever, ever bet against interim coaches. It’s just something that everyone who routinely places wagers knows.

We already saw what the Raiders were capable of under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, blowing out the New York Giants at home. They’ll have another opportunity to do that against the Jets, with a revitalized defense looking primed to take advantage of a Zach Wilson-led offense.

(+1) Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Have we fallen victim to the “Billy Jeans” nickname for Will Levis?

Yes.

Are we still going to bet the Titans on the road?

Yes.

(+3.5) Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

It’s become increasingly clear that the Bears are wholly unserious, as Tyson Bagent will get yet another start on Thursday night against the Panthers.

It seemed as though Bryce Young was starting to find comfort with Carolina offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays, but he regressed last week with a three-interception performance. This is his chance to bounce back against one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Season Record: 19-8