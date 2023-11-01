NFL Odds: Super Bowl Contenders Viewed As Week 9 Underdogs

It’s hard to believe the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills are being tabbed as “underdogs” in a real life NFL football game, but that’s the case as we enter Week 9.

Yes, we know they’re playing Super Bowl contenders, but let us have our fun.

It’s probably a good thing, though, considering our whole schtick is tabbing underdogs we believe can pull off upsets. We’re going to quit wasting time and actually do that, with prices courtesy of the NESNBets.com live odds page.

(+5.5) Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

The Seahawks have been a stalwart on these lists, with sportsbooks continuously disrespecting our boys out in Seattle. We’re talking about a 5-2 football team, here.

They will be hopping on a pretty long flight to play another fringe Super Bowl contender, but we’re going to ride this bus until the wheels fall off. If there’s ever a 5.5-point underdog who could pull off the outright upset, it’s Pete Carroll’s team.

(+2.5) Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

This will be an emotional game, as it comes less than a year after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered his catastrophic injury at Paycor Stadium.

Buffalo is coming off a Thursday night game last week, so they’ve had extra time to prepare for Cincinnati, who had to play the San Francisco 49ers. If there was ever and emotional and rest advantage, the Bills have one.

(+3) New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Could you imagine betting on the Chargers?

We can’t which is why we’ll take the Jets at home.

Season Record: 19-5