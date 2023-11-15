NFL Odds: Taking Underdog In Week 11’s Super Bowl Rematch

The NFL schedule has presented us with a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of high-level matchups.

Let’s take advantage, shall we?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals, each of whom are viewed as Super Bowl contenders, are entering their matchups in Week 11 as underdogs. There’s a legitimate chance neither one has that status again this season. That’s why we’ve got to jump on the opportunity to bet them, with prices courtesy of the NESNBets.com live odds page.

(+4) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

If we were to base this pick off how each of these teams looked last week, we’d place multiple units on the Ravens and not even think twice about it. There’s one big thing standing in the way of that, however.

The Bengals are coming off a devastating loss to the Houston Texans, and after taking a few early losses they’re losing grasp of their chance to win a loaded AFC North. If they want a chance, they’ve got to go into Baltimore and muddy things up. We trust Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and company can get it done.

(+1.5) Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Let’s stay in the AFC North, as the only real way to bet this division has been to expect chaos. That’s perfect for the purpose of this whole series.

The Browns will be starting rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB this week after it was discovered Deshaun Watson would miss the remainder of the season. If there’s any safe bet this weekend, it’s that T.J. Watt is going to make Cleveland’s offense miserable. This will be low scoring, with two of the NFL’s best defenses matching up, so we’re just hoping for double-digit points out of Pittsburgh in this one.

(+2.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Can you imagine betting against the Eagles?

This is a Super Bowl rematch, which have gone well for the losing team in recent seasons. It’s also the start of a grueling stretch for Philly, who face the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks over the next four weeks. The Eagles will want to get off to a good start on that run, and we trust they will.

Season Record: 21-9