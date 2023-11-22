NFL Odds: Underdogs Desperate To Capture Wins In Week 12

It might be a bit aggressive to say we’ve reached the point where NFL teams are starting to get desperate, but NFL teams are starting to get desperate.

We call it like we see it.

It’s been a successful season for those who have followed our underdog bets, but things are starting to get more difficult due to sportsbooks gaining familiarity. There are a few trends we’re following, however. In Week 12, we’re highlighting teams, and in some cases individual people, who are desperate for a win.

Let’s get straight into it, with prices courtesy of the NESNBets.com live odds page.

(+1) Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

It’s not exactly accurate to call one of these teams the underdog as this is a true NFL pick ’em, game. The Falcons are only getting a point because they’re on the road.

The Falcons are the pick, though, as it seems Arthur Smith’s time in Atlanta could soon be coming to an end. His team has been woefully disappointing, as Bijan Robinson’s playing time has been the source of plenty of questions and the entire quarterback situation has been fumbled from the start. They’re playing for something bigger than a division win.

(+1.5) Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

This is a heart pick, we’re going to warn you of that right away, but the Broncos can’t win five in a row, right?

Denver literally lost a game by 50 points early in the season. This is not a good football team, so we’re counting on Cleveland’s defense, which is one of the best in the NFL, to help Dorian Thompson-Robinson grab another victory.

(+3.5) Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Justin Fields has two months to convince the Bears that he should be the man they build their future around. That trial run starts with a road matchup against the Vikings.

Chicago has played fairly well in recent weeks, keeping its last two losses within one score and even grabbing a victory over the Carolina Panthers to improve its own draft positioning. The Bears are in a win-win situation, so why not bet on a win?

Season Record: 22-11