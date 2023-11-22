Dak Prescott has thrown two touchdowns in each of his last four Thanksgiving games

Three divisional clashes will kick off the NFL’s Week 12 slate on Thanksgiving Day, with all three games bringing spreads larger than a touchdown.

In an attempt to steer clear of those big spreads on a short week for all teams, we’ve instead highlighted three prop bets and picked one side in our four-leg best-bet parlay.

All lines and prices are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Lions to reach red zone before Green Bay Packers -192

The Lions’ offense ranks third in yards per drive, sixth in plays per drive and sixth in points per possession this season. Meanwhile, the Packers rank 16th in plays and 17th in yards per drive. Detroit also ranks sixth in first-quarter scoring this season while Green Bay ranks 30th. While we don’t even need points on the drive in this case, those stats indicate a big difference between the two offenses.

Total passing touchdowns (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under WAS at DAL Dak Prescott DAL – QB o1.5 -189 DraftKings u1.5 +152 FanDuel

Dak Prescott Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-205)

Prescott has played as well as any quarterback in the league since Dallas returned from its Week 7 bye. The Cowboys signal-caller has 13 touchdowns to two interceptions in the last four games, throwing for two or more scores in each of those contests. Prescott is 9-2 in 11 career games against the Washington franchise with 19 touchdowns in those 11 contests. Prescott also has thrown for two or more touchdowns in his last four Thanksgiving Day matchups.

Total rushing plus receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under SF at SEA Christian McCaffrey SF – RB o113.5 -115 DraftKings u113.5 -115 DraftKings

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown (-230)

After scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, McCaffrey now has scored 18 touchdowns in his last 19 games. We’re going to roll with the 49ers star again against the Seahawks, who have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns to running backs in 10 games this season. Only four teams have allowed more rushing touchdowns to a player at the position this season.

(-6.5) San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-128)

We’re shopping around to get under the key number of seven, or buying a point if needed. The Seahawks are dealing with key injuries to quarterback Geno Smith (elbow) and running back Kenneth Walker (oblique strain). There’s optimism Smith will play, but given the quick turnaround, either he or backup signal-caller Drew Lock could be in for a long day.

Payout: 1 unit to win 4.1

To date: 23-18-2 (Down 0.9 units)