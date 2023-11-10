NFL Picks: Studs Continue Dominance In Week 10 Best-Bet Parlay

We’ve hit a point in the NFL season where there’s no bet on the board that doesn’t make you at least a little bit uncomfortable.

This isn’t a desultory series, though, so we’re diving head first into a really uncomfortable best-bet parlay.

The Week 10 slate is full of bounce-back matchups for a number of teams. The San Francisco 49ers are reeling, the Seattle Seahawks just got blown out and the Detroit Lions are coming off their bye. It’s only right we load the best-bet parlay with those NFC contenders, with prices courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and also shared on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars (Over 45.5)

The 49ers haven’t won a football game in over a month, last defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8, so they’re about due for a victory. It’s tough picturing the Jaguars rolling over, however, so we’re going to root for points in this one.

These offenses combine to score 52 points per game, and we’re sure Kyle Shanahan has a few things cooked up coming off a bye.

PLUS: Christian McCaffrey (Anytime TD)

McCaffrey’s scored a touchdown in 17 consecutive games. This is an auto-addition until further notice.

PLUS: George Kittle (Over 3.5 Rec)

It’s been a weird season for Kittle, who has 14 receptions over his last two games but hit the four-reception mark just one other time this season. It seems like San Francisco has placed an emphasis on getting him involved without Deebo Samuel on the field, and we’re betting that continues following the receiver’s return.

Detroit Lions (-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are coming off a decisive victory over the New York Jets. The Lions are not the New York Jets. This should be an easy cover for Detroit, which had a bye week to prepare for LA.

PLUS: Sam LaPorta (Over 52.5 Rec Yds)

This is a high number, and we’re going to tell you this is admittedly the biggest risk we’ve got in the parlay, but LaPorta has been tremendous in recent weeks and looks like Jared Goff’s new No. 2 option. In all honesty, he’s already one of the NFL’s best tight ends. He should see enough targets to make this one feasible.

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) vs. Washington Commanders

Is this a rat line? Yeah, probably, but we can’t not bet on the Seahawks after they got trounced by the Baltimore Ravens last week. The Commanders are coming off a win over the New England Patriots, so they’ll be feeling good enough about themselves to get steamrolled by an actually good NFL team.

Payout: 1 unit to win 26.2

To date: 19-13-1 (Down 6 units)