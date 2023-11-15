NFL Picks: Three Bets Without Taking Side In Ravens-Bengals

Week 11 of the NFL regular season is set to kick off, so let’s examine three bets to make on the big time Thursday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens currently are a 3.5-point home favorite entering the clash.

Betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over 46 points (-110)

Usually in a game of this magnitude, especially on primetime, I?d lean to the under. We’ve seen these primetime games be low and slow all year long. But for this game, I’m anticipating the opposite. Long gone are the days of Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs providing staunch defense for the Ravens. Now it’s all about star signal-callers Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Not to mention the Ravens just gave up 33 points to the Cleveland Browns, who we now know had a QB with a fractured throwing shoulder in Deshaun Watson. Meanwhile the Bengals seemingly had the Houston Texans dead to rights until their defense allowed rookie C.J. Stroud to orchestrate a game-winning drive with less than two minutes remaining. The fans will win with this primetime matchup because we’re going to get offensive fireworks in a coin-flip game.

Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown (+110)

The Bengals come into this game shocked after losing to the Texans in dramatic fashion. Leading up to the contest, Chase was questionable with a back injury. Chase not only played in the game, but he was his usual dominant self and snagged five balls for 124 yards and a touchdown. I’m betting Chase has another standout game against the Ravens and Burrow is giving me two reasons to feel even more confident. First, Burrow is in the midst of a two-game streak with at least 300 yards passing and a five-game streak of multiple touchdown passes.

Lamar Jackson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110)

I believe Jackson is due for a monster game through the air. Jackson played well against the Browns last week going 13-for-23 for 223 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 8 times for 41 yards. However, his two interceptions were costly in the loss. Although it’s a short week, Lamar is familiar with the Bengals defense, and he’ll be looking to cut down on the mistakes in this game. So far this season, Jackson has been much more efficient from the pocket with a 70% completion rate. Although Jackson hasn’t thrown multiple touchdowns in five of his last six games, I’m still willing to take a chance on him achieving that on the big stage against Burrow.