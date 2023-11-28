NFL Playoff Picture: NFC South Heats up as Postseason Looms

In the highly competitive NFC South, the race for the division title intensifies. Excluding the struggling Carolina Panthers, three teams – New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Atlanta Falcons – boast some of the NFL’s easiest schedules. With only one win, the Panthers face an uphill battle in every game. In contrast, the Falcons currently lead with the league’s easiest schedule, followed closely by the Buccaneers and the Saints, who have the second and fifth easiest schedules, respectively.

The scramble for a playoff spot is fierce, but the real action is in the NFC South divisional race. Current odds highlight the four divisional front runners and their betting prices. In the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles hold a two-game advantage over the Dallas Cowboys with odds at -1100. The Detroit Lions dominate the NFC North at -700. In the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers stand at -3000, only behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, who are favorites at -4000.

In the NFC South, the Falcons are the favorites at +100, an even money bet, with the Saints close behind at +150. These odds are crucial, as it’s likely that only the divisional champion from the NFC South will make it to the postseason. With the rest of the wild card contenders appearing weak, the focus is on the Dallas Cowboys. However, if both the Falcons and the Saints can reach a record of nine wins and eight losses, they might both contend for playoff spots.

Yet, it’s important to remember that both teams have challenging games ahead. The Falcons, despite their supposedly easy schedule, face formidable opponents like the Indianapolis Colts and a rejuvenated Carolina team under new coaching. The top of the standings, particularly the Eagles, also face a tough schedule, playing challenging games repeatedly.

The Cowboys, currently the fifth toughest team on the schedule, face a gauntlet of opponents, including the Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills. Their only seemingly easy game is against the Washington Commanders, but even that’s an away game. If Dallas can overcome this tough schedule and clinch the NFC East, their chances of advancing to the Super Bowl could significantly increase. However, questions remain about their ability to win against quality opponents, especially considering their upcoming schedule.

As the season progresses, the NFC South remains a hotbed of competition, with every game crucial for the division’s top contenders. The next few weeks will be pivotal in determining who secures their spot in the playoffs and who gets left behind.

