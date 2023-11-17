NFL Week 11 Picks: Anytime Scorers Headline Four-Leg Parlay

The anytime touchdown prop is a popular one for the betting public, and we’re going to shift gears to it in our Week 11 best-bet parlay given the number of large point spreads on the slate.

Eight games on the Week 11 schedule feature spreads of seven points or more. One that’s not included in that, however, is the Super Bowl rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” It figures to be the best matchup of the week.

Anyway, here are four picks in our best-bet parlay with three anytime touchdown props headlining the sheet.

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown vs. Panthers (+105)

Cowboys head coach and play-caller Mike McCarthy has emphasized getting Lamb involved since Dallas’ Week 7 bye week. The star wideout has seen 44 targets from quarterback Dak Prescott in the Cowboys three games since the bye, scoring three touchdowns in those contests. Carolina has allowed 11 passing touchdowns in nine games this season, but Lamb’s historic run is too much to overlook.

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown vs. Buccaneers (-220)

McCaffrey came up one touchdown short of history as he failed to score in Week 10, which snapped his 17-game touchdown streak. And now the star running back will go up against a Buccaneers defense which has allowed merely one touchdown to running backs this season. One! Nevertheless, we’re banking on McCaffrey starting a new streak for the 49ers, who looked much healthier in their blowout win against the Jaguars.

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown vs. Eagles (-165)

The Eagles rank dead last in passing touchdowns allowed this season (19 in nine games) and tie for third in receiving touchdowns by tight ends (five). Kelce has four touchdowns in eight games this season, including back-to-back weeks with a score. Word on the street is Taylor Swift’s parents will be introduced to Kelce’s parents at Arrowhead Stadium, and we know how Kelce performs with his pop star girlfriend in attendance.

(-6.5) Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders (alternate line, -265)

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce has helped Las Vegas to consecutive victories since replacing Josh McDaniels. But the promising turnaround in Sin City feels like it will be caught up in the tidal wave of the Dolphins offense. We’re buying a few points here, as Miami was a 12.5-point favorite as of Thursday afternoon, to be safe. But nobody should be surprised if the Dolphins win in a boat race.

Payout: 1 unit to win 5.6

To date: 19-18-2 (Down 7 units)