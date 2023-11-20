Week 12 in the NFL brings us a Thanksgiving feast and for the first time ever, a Black Friday dessert.

The NFL, never missing a chance to squeeze more out of its consumers and business partners, added the biggest day of commercialism on the calendar with this week’s inaugural Black Friday clash pitting the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets.

It’s a game that looked a lot more appetizing when the schedule was released. The Aaron Rodgers injury and Zach Wilson’s ensuing ineptitude have put a damper on this one. It might be Tim Boyle under center for New York which is the NFL quarterback version of a Turkey Day hangover, so maybe it makes sense. Either way, the Jets desperately need a win, especially if they’re holding out any postseason hope tied to a potential Rodgers return in December.

As for the Thanksgiving slate itself, you’ve got a pair of classic clashes with the Packers traveling to Detroit to take on the Lions, and the Cowboys hosting the Commanders in Dallas. The 49ers going to Seattle is a perfectly fine nightcap, but it’s possible we’re looking at a day of blowouts. The shortest line all day is that Niners-Seahawks game at 6.5, and that’s with the road team laying the points.

One other note: We’ve got some woefully low totals yet again. Four games on Sunday have totals of 37.5 or lower including Patriots-Giants opening the week at 34.5 in a game that both teams could benefit from losing.

Anyway, here are the rest of the point spreads and totals for the NFL Thanksgiving week slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, NOV. 23

Green Bay Packers at (-7.5) Detroit Lions, 45.5

Washington Commanders at (-10.5) Dallas Cowboys, 47.5

(-6.5) San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 43.5

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

(-7.5) Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 41.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

(-3.5) New England Patriots at New York Giants, 34

(-1.5) Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 34.5

Carolina Panthers at (-4) Tennesse Titans, 37.5

(-1.5) Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 46

New Orleans Saints at (-1.5) Atlanta Falcons, 41.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-1.5) Indianapolis Colts, 43

Los Angeles Rams at (-1.5) Arizona Cardinals, 46

Cleveland Browns at (-1.5) Denver Broncos, 36.5

(-9) Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 44.5

Buffalo Bills at (-3.5) Philadelphia Eagles, 47.5

(-4) Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, 45.5

MONDAY, NOV. 27

Chicago Bears at (-3.5) Minnesota Vikings, 45