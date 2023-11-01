Packers, Ravens 3 Overrated NFL Favorites For Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites appear overrated headed into their matchup.

Below, we’ll dive into three favorites we believe are overrated this week.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (-3)

It’s hard to envision the Green Bay Packers being listed as a favorite with how atrocious this offense has looked. Although the Los Angeles Rams are coming off a difficult performance against the Dallas Cowboys, they have shown more than the Packers have. The Rams’ top receiving weapons were shut down on Sunday, and even if the Rams are without Matthew Stafford, we’re still bullish on their chances. The Packers have talent on defense, but they’ve been too inconsistent to trust. Green Bay probably isn’t as bad as they’ve shown, but we like the value the Rams present, and we get the bonus of having some points to play with.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)

Two teams off to solid starts are set to collide on Sunday, with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are coming off a strong comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns, while the Ravens narrowly edged the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks already made a trip to Cincinnati this year and dropped the matchup by four points. We see this having a similar result. The Seahawks have been a tough team to play and have registered some signature wins. The Ravens might be the better of the two teams, but are they 5.5 points better? There’s a lot of talent on both sides of the ball for Seattle, and we expect them to keep pace. Will they win the game outright? We’re unwilling to say that, but we see them keeping this within a field goal.

Washington Commanders vs. New England Patriots (-3.5)

Although we’re not sold on either the Washington Commanders or New England Patriots, we find it hard to believe a Mac Jones-led offense is favored by more than a field goal. On the road against the Patriots is a tough ask, especially as the weather gets colder, but it’s hard not to be more bullish about the Commanders in this matchup. Washington’s coming off a tight loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, where they scored 31 points. Their offense has continued to get better, and although New England has shown flashes on defense, we think the Commanders’ offense will be able to find success. Even if the Commanders don’t win the game outright, we see them keeping this a field-goal game.

