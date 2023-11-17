Raiders vs. Dolphins: Miami’s Perfect Storm for Victory

The Miami Dolphins are primed for a pivotal matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, presenting a golden opportunity for the Dolphins to bounce back. The game, set in Miami and following a bye week, pits the Dolphins against a Raiders squad that isn’t among the elite teams that have given them trouble this season.

The Dolphins’ season has been a tale of two narratives. Against top-tier teams, they’ve stumbled, going 0-3. However, the Dolphins have been unstoppable in their other six games, boasting a 6-0 record. These victories weren’t just wins; they were dominant performances, with an average final score of 39-20.

The matchup appears especially favorable for the Dolphins when considering the Raiders’ defensive weaknesses. The Raiders have struggled to exert pressure on quarterbacks, managing to do so at a rate below the league average. This could play right into the hands of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who exhibits significantly better performance when he’s not under pressure. Tagovailoa’s ability to release the ball quickly could exacerbate the Raiders’ challenges in generating timely pressure.

Another crucial aspect of this game is the Dolphins’ utilization of two running back sets, an area where the Raiders have been particularly vulnerable. The Raiders rank as the worst NFL defense against two-back sets in defending the run and the pass. On the other hand, the Dolphins frequently use two-back sets, indicating a potential mismatch that could be heavily exploited.

The betting lines reflect this anticipated mismatch. Initially set at Dolphins -10, the line has since moved to -13.5, suggesting increasing confidence among bettors in their ability to secure a decisive home victory.

All signs point to a commanding performance by the Miami Dolphins. The combination of their post-bye recovery, home-field advantage, and a favorable matchup against a struggling Raiders defense positions the Dolphins for a resounding victory.

