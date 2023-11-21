Sorry, Fantasy Football Managers: Justin Jefferson Doesn’t Care About You

The Vikings star wideout hasn't played since Week 5

by

3 Hours Ago

Justin Jefferson has confirmed he will be putting his health ahead of the hopes and dreams of fantasy football managers.

Shocker.

The Minnesota Vikings star wideout, who has not played since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, took to social media to respond to fantasy owners urging him to return to their lineups.

“My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games,” Jefferson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE.”

Jefferson’s response should not come as much surprise, of course, especially since he was unable to come to terms on a contract extension with the Vikings last offseason. Minnesota picked up the 2020 first-rounder’s fifth-year option, which will pay him just shy of $20 million in 2024, but he is scheduled to become a free agent after that season.

Jefferson was the sixth-highest-scoring wideout through the first five weeks of the season, per Sportradar.

