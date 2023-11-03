Steelers Manufacture Fourth-Quarter Comeback Over Titans

Week 9 of the National Football League kicked off in the Steel City last night as the Pittsburgh Steelers played host to the Tennessee Titans.

The defining moment of the game came in the fourth quarter when the only points of that quarter were scored. With just over four minutes remaining, Kenny Pickett connected with Diontae Johnson for a touchdown pass that would secure the victory. This marked Johnson’s first touchdown reception since 2021, despite playing in all 17 games for the Steelers last season. His go-ahead touchdown proved to be the winning score, sending him back into the end zone.

The Steelers entered the game as three-point favorites, and they covered the spread. The total points scored in the game stayed under 36.5, making it an interesting under in an NFL game where scoring is often abundant.

One of the key moments of the game came late in the fourth quarter when the Titans, trailing by four points, drove the length of the football field with a legitimate chance to punch in a game-winning touchdown. However, their hopes were dashed by a late turnover, as an interception sealed their fate. While it’s easy to second-guess the decision to throw into double coverage, credit must also be given to the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for making the play when it mattered most.

One of the major concerns for the Steelers coming into the game was their offensive line, particularly in pass protection. However, the unit held up admirably, not allowing a single sack on Kenny Pickett. Pickett had a solid game, with a passer rating of 88.2. He managed the game well, avoided turnovers, and made the necessary plays to secure the win.

The true surprise of the night was the Steelers’ running game. Often criticized and labeled as ineffective, the running game came alive. The final statistics tell the story: 30 carries for 166 yards, averaging an impressive 5.5 yards per carry. The running game was inches away from adding a second touchdown on the final drive, with Jaylen Warren showing his prowess on the ground. The Steelers’ ability to run the ball effectively was unexpected but played a crucial role in their victory.

The Pittsburgh Steelers put together a strong performance in Week 9, with their defense making a critical play to seal the win and their offense showcasing a balanced attack, including an unexpectedly effective running game. With this victory, the Steelers continue to make their mark in the NFL this season, and fans in Pittsburgh have reason to celebrate a successful Thursday night under the lights.

