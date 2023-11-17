Texans’ Rising Star: CJ Stroud Takes on Arizona’s Weak Defense

As we approach the home stretch of the NFL season, a standout story has been CJ Stroud, the rising star quarterback of the Houston Texans.

Stroud has demonstrated resilience and skill despite confronting six top-ten defenses. Last week’s performance against the Cincinnati Bengals was a turning point. The Bengals, whose defense ranks lower than their reputation suggests, were no match for Stroud’s tactical prowess. He capitalized on their weaknesses, showcasing his ability to adapt and succeed.

This week presents an even more significant opportunity for Stroud. The Arizona Cardinals are up next, known for their struggling defense, widely regarded as the weakest in the league. Their defensive strategy is transparent â€“ they frequently deploy two high safeties and are the least likely team in the NFL to blitz. Additionally, they’re the fourth slowest in the league to reach the quarterback when they apply pressure. This predictable pattern could be a game-changer for Stroud and the Texans’ offense, potentially boosting their ground and aerial attack significantly.

The focus isn’t just on the Texans, though. All eyes will also be on Kyler Murray, the Cardinals’ quarterback, as he enters his second game after a hiatus. Last week, Murray showed signs of shaking off the rust, and this game will be crucial in assessing his current form.

Despite not featuring two elite teams, this matchup holds a unique appeal. It’s an under-the-radar game that could surprise many with its intensity and display of emerging talent. It’s shaping up to be a compelling contest, highlighting the potential of emerging talents like Stroud and the resilience of seasoned players like Murray.

