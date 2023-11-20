The Ultimate +800 Same Game Parlay for Eagles at Chiefs

Monday Night Football has arrived, and we have a good one. The Super Bowl LVII rematch is upon us as the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead in what could be the best game of the regular season. As usual, we worked up a banger, with tonight’s ultimate same-game parlay valued at +850.

Let’s ride.

I have placed a hefty wager on the Eagles outright tonight as I believe the revenge factor gives them an extra boost, but to play it safe here, I’ll tease the Eagles up to +7.5 to ensure I get a touchdown for some wiggle room. Either way, I don’t envision this being a blowout. The Eagles’ brand of football is so complete and physical that they’re almost incapable of being blown out, while the Chiefs offense hasn’t looked to have had the same firepower as in recent years to pour it on opponents. This should be a back-and-forth game, but despite my Eagles moneyline wager, I’d bet a ton of money that if the Chiefs won, it would be by no more than one score.

To simplify this, Jalen Hurts has had a passing touchdown in every game this season. Reflecting on the Super Bowl, Hurts was the best player on the field despite the loss, so I expect to see an A+ game from Hurts tonight.

Sticking with Hurts, last Super Bowl, Hurts dominated with his legs, running for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts hasn’t relied on his legs as much this year, but he’s still had at least 25 yards in seven of nine games this season. To carry over my belief that we’re getting an A+ game from Hurts tonight, expecting him to do some damage on the ground is a safe assumption.

To boost this parlay up to +1400, add Hurts as an anytime TD scorer, as he’s found the endzone with his legs seven times across the last eight weeks. We already know if the Eagles get within the two-yard line, nothing can stop Hurts from being shoved into the endzone.

AJ Brown has been the storyline of the Eagles’ offense this year, but DeVonta Smith is still an incredible receiver in his own right. With the Eagles being without Dallas Goedert for multiple weeks, they need more from DeVonta to compensate for the lost volume. Last season, Goedert missed five games, and in those five games, Smith saw at least eight targets in every game, averaging 84 yards per game. Plus, DeVonta had seven catches for 100 yards in the Super Bowl.

Moving on to AJ Brown, he’s had at least six receptions in eight of nine games this season. That’s good enough for me.

Rashee Rice has had at least three catches in seven of nine games this season, with the two losses being the low-scoring Week 2 game and the wonky Germany game. Against the Eagles secondary, which has its share of struggles this season, Rice should have at least three receptions, with most of the Eagles’ defensive focus centered on Travis Kelce.

The Eagles can put all their focus on limiting Travis Kelce, but in all likelihood, it won’t be enough. He has had at least six receptions in six of eight games this season. Like Rice, his two misses were also in the low-scoring Week 2 game and the Germany game, so in what hopefully will be a typical game tonight, Kelce and Rice should do their things.

