The Ultimate +825 Same Game Parlay for Bears at Vikings

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will meet tonight to finish up an exciting Week 12 on Monday Night Football, and like always, we have you with the ultimate same-game parlay that we don’t imagine losing.

Valued at +825, let’s ride.

The DJ Moore and Justin Fields connection has flourished this season and should be on display against a Vikings secondary that isn’t anything remarkable. Moore has had 50+ receiving yards in eight of his last ten games, with his two misses being in the 40s. We know Moore will get us close, but we trust the bright lights to carry him over the top.

Cole Kmet has had at least 25 receiving yards against the Vikings in four of his last five games and eight of 11 games this season, so knowing Kmet has solidified himself as the number two option in this Bears’ offense, we’ll trust him for just 25.

Alexander Mattison has at least two receptions in seven of 11 games this season. Still, he has an ideal matchup tonight against a Bears’ defense that’s allowed the second most receptions to opposing running backs this season at more than six per game. This is an easy bet because he had four catches against the Bears a few weeks back.

Turning to the ground, Mattison has had at least 25 rushing yards in every game this season, enough said.

Jordan Addison has had at least three receptions in ten of 11 games. Given that Justin Jefferson is unlikely to play, expecting the Vikings WR1 to have three catches is something I’ll ride or die with.

TJ Hockenson has had at least five receptions in nine of 11 games this season, and he’s averaged just over 11 targets per game with Josh Dobbs as his quarterback. He already had six catches against the Bears this season, so we’re comfortable riding with him to get us just five.

We like tonight’s game total to go over, so we’ll look for both quarterbacks to throw a touchdown. Josh Dobbs has had a passing touchdown in all three games as the Vikings quarterback, and we’ve seen them struggle effectively running the ball in the red zone. Justin Fields has had a passing touchdown in every game this season despite the game where he left early due to injury. That’s still good enough for me.

