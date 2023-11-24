The Ultimate +850 Black Friday SGP for Dolphins at Jets

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets meet for the first Black Friday game ever, and like always, we have you with the ultimate same-game parlay we don’t imagine losing.

Valued at +850, let’s ride.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

We know exactly who the Dolphins are at this point in the season. They blow the doors off bad teams and fall short against good ones. It’s been the same thing all season, and the Jets have been one of the worst teams in football these past few weeks. Many are happy that they no longer have to watch Zach Wilson, but come on now, Tim Boyle was his backup for a reason. Boyle likely won’t be much better. Tua Tagovailoa and Co. have too much firepower, and I can’t imagine Tim Boyle keeping pace. Miami’s last six wins came by at least 6.5 points, so I expect more of the same today.

You can watch SportsGrid on mobile, web, and TV and listen on the radio. To see all the platforms where you can watch SportsGrid’s wall-to-wall Thanksgiving weekend coverage, our regular programming, and learn about our hosts, visit the SportsGrid Where to Watch page.

Tyreek Hill has found the endzone in eight of ten games this season and in every game where the Dolphins won. The Jets’ secondary has become a bit overrated in my eyes. We just saw Josh Allen throw three touchdowns on this defense last week, so if you’re telling me Tua throws three touchdowns today, there isn’t any way that at least one of those isn’t to Tyreek Hill. Looking at his receptions, he’s had at least six catches in six straight games, so we’re confident in touting both Hill to find the endzone with six receptions under his belt.

More Week 12 Content: Chiefs-Raiders | Bills-Eagles| Bengals-Steelers

Jaylen Waddle has had at least four receptions in eight of nine games this season, with the lone miss being a three-catch game in Germany, where he missed time due to being injured. With extra focus on Hill today, I have no reason to expect a dud outing from Waddle, knowing he’s had four receptions in 89% of games this season.

Leg 5: Raheem Mostert 40+ Rushing Yards

Raheem Mostert has had 40 rushing yards in eight of ten games this season, with those two misses being a 37-yard outing and the other when the Bills obliterated the Dolphins back in Week 4. As we expect the Dolphins to win by at least a touchdown, there should be plenty of time for Mostert to be fed garbage time carries to get us to our yardage threshold.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

We can’t do all Dolphins for our parlay, right? Well, I have no idea what to expect from Tim Boyle throwing the ball, so by no means do I want to target one of his wide receivers. Plus, I think they’ll be losing so badly that running the ball with Breece Hall will make no logical sense enough to get us the needed yardage. Therefore, we’ll look to Hall’s reception mark as I can already envision Boyle being flustered in the pocket and just finding Hall to dump it off on several occasions. For good measure, Hall has had at least three receptions in seven straight games.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.