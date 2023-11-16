Thunder vs. Warriors: +321 Same Game Parlay

Just two games on tap in the Association tonight and our focus is on the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-6) matchup.

The Thunder enter the contest as slight 2.0-point favorites.

These teams last met on November 3 during the In-Season Tournament, OKC edging the Dubs 141-139 in a game the Thunder were without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Hoping to build on last night’s hit (thank you Boston), you will find a three-leg same game parlay in what should be another entertaining tilt, anchored by the man just mentioned.

Note: All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-160)

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in four of his past five games

Golden State is allowing the sixth most points to point guards this season

Golden State is allowing 110.8 PPG this season – eighth in the Association

Close 2.0-point spread helps mitigate potential blowout risk

Leg 2: OKC Thunder Moneyline (-134)

The Thunder come into this one winners of two straight

Golden State has lost four straight games and will once again be without superstar Stephen Curry (knee)

(knee) OKC is 3-1 on the road this season

Golden State is 1-4 at home this season

Leg 3: Klay Thompson to Score 20+ Points (-165)

Thompson should be the go-to option on offense in the absence of Curry

Thompson has averaged over 20.0 PPG in his career in games without Curry

OKC is allowing the fourth most points to shooting guards this season

OKC is allowing 111.6 PPG this season – tenth in the Association

Total Value = +321

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.