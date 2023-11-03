Warren Sharp Report: Chiefs Offense Has Good Matchup vs. Miami

When the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Miami Dolphins in Germany, it’s set to be a game that could test the mettle of the Miami Dolphins’ defense. This matchup presents a significant challenge for the Dolphins because the Chiefs are known for deploying the number five highest rate of two tight end sets in the NFL.

The Dolphins’ struggles against two tight end sets are evident in their statistics. When facing such formations, they currently rank a lowly number 29 in Expected Points Added (EPA) per pass, number 29 in yards per attempt allowed, and number 30 in success rate allowed. These numbers reveal a vulnerability that the Chiefs may seek to exploit.

However, it’s a different story when the Dolphins are up against 11 personnel passes, which involve three wide receiver sets. In these situations, Miami’s defense performs admirably, ranking number four in EPA per attempt, number six in yards per attempt allowed, and number nine in success rate. This suggests that the Dolphins’ defense is much better suited to handle the spread formations and three-wide receiver sets that many teams utilize.

The upcoming clash with the Chiefs will put the Miami Dolphins’ defensive prowess to the test, as the Kansas City offense often leans heavily on two tight end sets. It’s clear that the Dolphins will need to find a way to counter this strategy effectively to secure a victory.

To put things into perspective, the last time the Miami Dolphins’ defense faced a top-10 offense was against the Buffalo Bills. The results were less than stellar, as the Bills’ drives in that game went as follows: touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, punt, touchdown, field goal, field goal, touchdown, touchdown. That’s a barrage of points that the Buffalo Bills put up, and it’s a testament to the challenge that top-tier offenses can pose.

Given the Chiefs’ offensive firepower, fans and bettors alike should anticipate a high-scoring affair when the Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs. With betting odds fluctuating, it’s essential to keep an eye on the lines as kickoff approaches. One thing is certain, though â€“ don’t expect many punts from the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense in this matchup. It’s bound to be an exciting and high-scoring showdown between two talented NFL teams on the international stage.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.