Warren Sharp Report: Over Has Legs in Bills-Bengals Clash

In this week’s NFL matchup, we have two teams with Super Bowl aspirations going head-to-head, and the betting odds have been on the move all week. The Cincinnati Bengals opened as a significant favorite, with a spread of 2.5 or even three points at some sportsbooks. However, as the week progressed, the line shifted, and now the Bengals are favored by just 1.5 points. It seems like the Buffalo Bills are getting some love from the betting public. The total for this NFL clash is set at a robust 49.5 points, suggesting the potential for a high-scoring affair with six or seven touchdowns.

Early in the week, it appeared tempting to back the Buffalo Bills with those points, but with the spread tightening to just 1.5 points, the decision becomes a bit more challenging. It could be a game where the last possession determines the winner, a scenario we’ve seen before when these two teams clash.

This matchup has generated significant interest among bettors, with some wagering substantial sums on either the Bengals or the Bills. It’s clear that strong opinions exist on both sides, and it’s unlikely that the line will change significantly by game day. Different bettors are buying in at various price points based on their convictions.

Both the Bengals and the Bills have made substantial offensive changes in recent weeks. Let’s start with the Bills, who responded to a loss against the New England Patriots by implementing more 11 personnel, with 82% usage, the highest this season. They also increased their passing rate and sped up their game, with quarterback Josh Allen’s time to throw clocking in at a blazing 2.47 seconds, the fastest of the season. Their passing attack focused on shorter throws, with an average of 5.8 air yards per attempt, the shortest this season. Despite the shorter throws, they didn’t rely heavily on running backs as receivers. This offensive shift bodes well for the Bills against a Bengals defense that, in the opinion of many, is not as formidable as in previous years.

On the other side, Joe Burrow and the Bengals showed signs of resurgence last week. Burrow had a longer time to throw, which allowed him to feel more comfortable in the pocket and wait for plays to develop downfield. Additionally, the Bengals increased their use of play-action to 44%, taking advantage of a banged-up Bills defense, particularly in the secondary and linebacker positions. This strategic change could exploit vulnerabilities in the Bills’ defense.

These two teams faced off last year at full strength and in the playoffs, with weather conditions impacting the latter game. Now, they meet again in what promises to be an exciting rematch on Sunday night. Given the offensive changes and the potential for both teams to exploit defensive weaknesses, this game has the makings of a high-scoring affair.

As you consider your bets for this matchup, keep an eye on the shifting odds and consider the potential for a shootout. The over on the total points might be worth considering as you gear up for an NFL showdown that could prove to be a thrilling and pivotal contest for both teams.

