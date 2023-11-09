Week 10 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Set Your Lineup

As the playoffs inch closer in fantasy football, there are plenty of important decisions to consider. Who should you be starting and sitting in Week 10 action?

Week 10 action is set to see the impending return of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Can Murray come back and make an immediate impact? We know he has a dynamic skill set, especially as a player who is impactful in the fantasy world.

SportsGrid’s betting analyst Taylor Mathis gets you set with Week 10’s Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em.

Rachaad White

Tampa Bay’s running back, Rachaad White. White’s had at least 15 Fantasy points through his last three contests, and in his last game, he had 28 points. White’s been way more involved in the Bucs’ pass game, tallying at least 45 yards over the last three weeks. This week, White gets a Tennessee Titans defense that has not been great against the run since Week 4. The Titans are in the bottom five in the NFL in yardage given up to opposing running backs. We’re going to continue starting White.

Kyler Murray

We’re going to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray is making his first start in a Cardinals uniform since Week 14 of last year when he suffered an injury. Most of Murray’s Fantasy points over the last few seasons have come off of his legs and rushing. We don’t see him doing a lot of that in his first game back from injury. Let’s have a little wait-and-see approach with Murray. Sit him for now in this matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.