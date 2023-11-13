Week 10 NFL Review: 49ers Hammer Jaguars in Convincing Way

In a pivotal NFL showdown, the San Francisco 49ers journeyed to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars. Both teams, rejuvenated from their bye weeks, came with contrasting fortunes. The 49ers, mired in a three-game losing streak, were seeking redemption. On the other hand, the Jaguars, riding high on a five-game winning streak, were hailed as the NFL’s hottest team.

The game unfolded with San Francisco emphatically asserting their Super Bowl aspirations, clinching a resounding 34-3 victory on the road in Duval County. The 49ers, covering as a 3.5-point favorite, elevated their season record to 6-3. Remarkably, in all six wins, the 49ers have scored at least 30 points.

Despite a tumultuous lead-up marked by consecutive defeats and questions surrounding quarterback Brock Purdy‘s form, the 49ers demonstrated their resilience. Critics speculated whether Purdy’s initial success was fleeting and if he could regain his momentum. However, the bye week proved crucial. Under the guidance of Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco’s creative offensive coordinator, the team recalibrated. The break also allowed Purdy, who had been grappling with concussion symptoms following a game in Minnesota, additional time to recover.

This recalibration was evident in the game as the 49ers’ offense flourished. Deebo Samuel‘s return bolstered the team, and Purdy amassed close to 300 passing yards, surpassing his projected 240.5 yards. He threw three touchdown passes, significantly exceeding the 1.5 predicted passes. San Francisco excelled in both the ground game, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and the air game, with an impressive 11.4 yards per attempt.

Despite their convincing win, the 49ers’ three losses this season suggest that they may not be the top team in the NFC, contrary to some market pricing. Their upcoming schedule appears more manageable compared to that of the Philadelphia Eagles, who face a challenging encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the Jacksonville front, this loss brings their record to 6-3. While the Jaguars are still a formidable team in the AFC South, their defeat against the 49ers was a missed opportunity to solidify their playoff prospects and send a bold message to top-tier teams like the Chiefs.

As the season progresses, the 49ers’ victory has reshaped the NFC landscape, while the Jaguars, despite their strong performance this season, must regroup and refocus to maintain their playoff aspirations.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.