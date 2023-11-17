Week 11 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

Week 11 of the NFL season is here, so here are our four favorite picks against the spread and a moneyline parlay to boost your bankroll.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers

I trust Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley more than they probably deserve, but I expect this team to walk out of Lambeau Field with a win on Sunday. I do not believe in Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, as their three wins came against the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints, who gave the game away, and the Brett Rypien-led Los Angeles Rams. Many claim that the Packers have a good pass defense, but the two times they faced decent quarterbacks this season, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins, they got smoked. This LA Chargers team battled a talented Detroit Lions squad last week, so I expect them to play motivated and get a win.

Pick: Chargers -3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

I know I touted the Jacksonville Jaguars last week over the San Francisco 49ers, but two things were made clear. One, the Jags didn’t show up. Two, the 49ers played like their life was on the line. After a resounding win in dominating fashion, I can see the 49ers entering Sunday’s game a tad overconfident against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thinking they have it in the bag before stepping on the field. The Bucs are 4-5, but their last three losses came from CJ Stroud playing like Joe Montana, Josh Allen getting lucky, and Desmond Ridder making the best throw of his entire life with the game on the line. Fresh off a resounding all-around win against the Tennessee Titans last week, I believe Tampa won’t count themselves out and keep this one close.

Pick: Buccaneers +11.5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pick: Browns -1

Deshaun Watson is out for the season, but the Cleveland Browns haven’t won their games because of their quarterback. They won with Watson. There is a massive difference. Yes, Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked far from impressive in his previous appearances. Still, in a game where the projected total is just 32.5, I trust he and the Browns’ running backs can do enough to supplement a dominant defensive effort. The Pittsburgh Steelers won the first matchup 26-22, but that was due to two defensive touchdowns that won’t happen again. Plus, eventually, the Steelers being outgained in every game has to catch up to them, right? This game is basically a pick’em, so I’m excited to see the Browns’ defense rise to the occasion at home.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Pick: Eagles +3.5 (-130) 1.5 Units OR Eagles ML (+120)

Monday Night Football and a Super Bowl LVII rematch, is there anything better? There is a strong chance that the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be the best game of the regular season and a preview of what we’ll see in February. Football fans and Taylor Swift fans can’t wait. To get my pick out of the way early, I’m riding with the Eagles. Have the Eagles passed the eye test with a dominant blowout win? No, but all this team does is find ways to win. Yes, so do the Chiefs, but with revenge on the Eagles’ mind, I expect them to enter Arrowhead on a mission. The Eagles have had an all-around better offense than the Chiefs and edges on both sides of the trenches. Still, I’m hopeful the Eagles’ struggling secondary will benefit from the bye week to get healthy and gain continuity with the new pieces. I don’t like that the Eagles are +2.5, so I’d recommend making this a 1.5-unit play at +3.5 or just taking the Eagles outright.

Moneyline Parlay: Jaguars ML, Dolphins ML, Cowboys ML, Commanders ML (+115)

On a weekend full of big favorites, here is our go-to parlay at +115. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play motivated after the 49ers embarrassed them last week, the Miami Dolphins always dominate bad teams, Bryce Young won’t beat the Dallas Cowboys, and Tommy DeVito is incapable of winning a football game. It’s as simple as that, let’s ride.

