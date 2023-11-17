Week 11 of the NFL season is already here, and in what should be an epic weekend of football, here are our four favorite over/under plays for the slate.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers

We know Justin Herbert and the loaded Los Angeles Chargers offense will score; there is no debate about that. It’s just a matter of the Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers offense getting enough to put us over the top. My imaginary betting calculator has the Chargers scoring safely in the range of 24-30 points, given that last week, the Packers’ defense let the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the worst offenses in football, score 23 points. There is still further upside, as the Chargers put up 38 last week, but can the Packers get us around two touchdowns? Well, they scored at least 14 points in seven of nine games this season, so I’ll roll the dice with Love in Lambeau here.

Pick: OVER 43.5 Points

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins beat up on bad teams. That’s what they do, and that’s all they do. In five of their six wins this season, the Dolphins scored at least 30 points. I know the Las Vegas Raiders have a new swagger under Antonio Pierce, but the Raiders defense is going from playing dreadful New York offenses these past two weeks to the Dolphins. Traveling cross country will have its effects. I like the game to go over, but I have more faith in the Dolphins doing their part than the Raiders, so I’ll stick with the team total.

Pick: Dolphins Team Total OVER 29.5

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars got obliterated last week by the San Francisco 49ers, who were clearly on a life-or-death mission. Even though the Jags played completely lifeless, I have a ton of faith in them bouncing back on Sunday, given the opposition. They have a 6-3 record this season and have averaged 27.2 points per game over their five-game win streak. Looking at the Titans’ defense, they’ve given up at least 20 points in seven of their last eight games. I’d be shocked if this team doesn’t score at least three touchdowns. Given my lack of trust in Will Levis, I’ll tack on a field goal to the three touchdowns I expect and back the Jags team total at 23.5.

Pick: Jaguars Team Total OVER 23.5 Points

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

A few weeks ago, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders gave us arguably the ugliest game of the season, so betting on the game over is something I refuse to do with Tommy DeVito starting for one of the teams. We’ll stick with the Commanders team total, as Sam Howell has been balling, averaging 345 passing yards per game and combining for eight touchdowns over the past three games. The Giants’ defense has given up at least 23.5 points in seven of ten games this season. I’m confident pulling the trigger on this bet.

Pick: Commanders Team Total OVER 23.5 Points

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

