2023 NBA Championship Contenders: The Four Teams to Watch

As we step into the new year, the NBA landscape is dominated by a select group of powerhouse teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Among the teams competing, it’s the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, along with the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns, who stand out with the most favorable odds to claim the coveted NBA championship.

The Celtics have held onto their position as the frontrunners, with their preseason odds of +380 now adjusted to +370. Denver, on the other hand, entered the year with impressive odds of +550, placing them among the top contenders. The Bucks closely trail behind the C’s, with their odds shifting to +440. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns saw a slight setback, going from +550 to +650.

In the eyes of the oddsmakers, these four teams are the truest contenders for the NBA championship this season, and it’s hard to disagree. However, one intriguing development in the early season has been the resurgence of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid is playing at a higher level than his MVP-caliber performance from the previous year, which is certainly impressive. Still, when we look at the big picture, it’s evident that there’s a clear divide in the league. The top four teams, including the Celtics, Nuggets, Bucks, and Suns, have set themselves apart as the primary championship contenders.

Beyond this elite quartet, there are teams like the Sixers, Lakers, Warriors, and Timberwolves, all of which boast considerable talent and potential. However, in a seven-game playoff series, it’s challenging to envision them dethroning the top-tier teams.

Unlike the NFL, where a handful of teams can realistically vie for the championship, the NBA seems to be a “four-team league” at this juncture. Barring unforeseen catastrophic injuries, these four teams hold the keys to the championship race. If you’re considering placing your bet on an NBA champion, your best options are the Celtics, Nuggets, Bucks, or Suns. The rest, while competitive, have a mountain to climb to challenge the elite.

